And Blinken stressed, during a press conference that followed his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that “Washington will respond quickly, firmly and unitedly to any Russian attack, even if it is not military.”

And he returned to say that “Lavrov assured me that Moscow is not planning to invade Ukraine,” adding, “But Moscow must withdraw its forces from the borders of Ukraine.”

The US Secretary of State stressed that “Washington will respond in writing to Moscow regarding its demands next week,” noting that his country is ready “to take many steps to increase transparency between us, but Russia must also respond to our concerns, not only in Ukraine, but in all of Europe.”

“I told him (Lavrov) that we support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and we want to decide whether Russia is ready to take the diplomatic path and de-escalate the situation in Ukraine,” he added.

Blinken revealed that he asked Lavrov to prove that Russia is not planning to invade Ukraine, adding, “We can develop discussions and initiatives together, which will ensure the security of the two countries together, but this depends on Russia stopping its aggressive actions.”

Lavrov and Blinken met today, Friday, in Geneva, with the aim of defusing the Ukrainian crisis.

The West fears Russia may invade neighboring Ukraine, which Moscow denies, but says it may take unspecified military action if a list of demands, including a NATO pledge not to accept Ukraine’s membership, are not met.