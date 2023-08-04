They are the guardians of the history of Real Murcia and have endeavored to value the more than one hundred years of life of a unique institution, which has endured all kinds of vicissitudes and which looks to the future with optimism.

They are the Historical Commission of the grana club that, selflessly, launches another activity that seeks to vindicate those who made Real Murcia great. Like the soccer player Luis Lax Lavilla and the Servet Spottorno family who today, starting at eight in the afternoon, will receive their well-deserved tribute at the House of Culture and Library of San Pedro del Pinatar.

The first was a footballer who defended the colors of Real Murcia in the 1960s. He did so for six seasons and also at Imperial, a team he defended for another two courses. A midfielder with a goal, he was the author of the goal for Grana’s promotion to the First Division in the 1962-63 season. It was in a life-or-death match at La Condomina between the team led by Llopis and Levante, which he also had a chance to climb.

Born in Tamarite de Litera (Huesca), he also wore the jerseys of Lleida, Girona and Sevilla, and after retiring he returned to his native town to take over the coach business run by his family. Of course, once he retired he decided, together with his wife Pilar de él, to return to our Region. He longed for the Mar Menor, a place where he has put down roots. He is currently 87 years old and today Real Murcia will pay him the emotional and well-deserved tribute to him.

Vital in the centenary history



In the second part of the act, Murcianism will wink at the Servet Spottorno family due to its great relationship with football in the capital of the Region and also with San Pedro del Pinatar, where they owned the mythical Casa del Reloj. The four children of the Servet Spottorno couple were key in the history of the club.

Ricardo, together with Alfonso Guillamón, relaunched Murcia FC at the beginning of 1918 and was instrumental in the construction of the La Torre de la Marquesa field, the first pitch that existed in our city and where Real Murcia played. José was a Murcia FC footballer who was sponsored by his brother, while Fernando was one of the founders of Real Murcia and a member of its first board of directors. He was in charge of the bureaucracy and the first contacts to include the club within the Levantine Federation.

Sebastián was the most popular, foundational player of the club who wore the captain’s armband. When the club received the ‘Real’ distinction, he was in charge of designing the current Murcian shield.

Then the exhibition of shirts from the 1980s will be inaugurated, the most successful of Real Murcia in the First Division, with 40 pieces from the José Luis de la Rocha collection that will remain on display to the public until the 28th.