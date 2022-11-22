Lionel Messi’s last World Cup started with a nightmare for the globalized idol, his country and the fans he adds to in different corners of the planet: Argentina started the Cup with a surprise defeat against Saudi Arabia that made egos deflate, destabilize hopes and euphoria, and shake structures. The most concrete is that of the undefeated team led by Lionel Scaloni, the Copa América champion, who had accumulated 36 games without defeat, but who now, in front of the eyes of the world, starred in the first surprise of the tournament.

In Argentina and on the streets, the slap was a collective pain: there were those who choked on croissants this post-holiday Tuesday in which the bakeries changed their hours and opened especially at six in the morning for those who gathered to watch the game. The effervescence was logical, in addition to the characteristic Argentine confidence —arrogance?— that indicates that the National Team is always a candidate, beyond the fact that it has not always been so.

After an unstable historical relationship with the fans, Messi came to this Cup devoid of any questions. Obtaining the Copa América was the cure for his personal bad streak in terms of titles with the light blue and white and also the antidote to criticism: a remedy that deposited him in Qatar as the absolute idol. There was calm: the controversy over the level of Argentineanity of the PSG star – who has lived in Europe since he was 12 years old – had already been settled. If the “endurance Argentina, the shell of his mother” that he had said when he was young after taking an Olympic tour with Barcelona had not reached, all these years —of soccer, but also of resignations and returns to the national team, plus the celebrations for the Copa América—had marked that Rosario is more Argentine than dulce de leche. Not even a Catalan accent can be found in his language, still with the “ses” inhaled as if he had never left Rosario.

Before setting foot in the Arab world, he had declared that this would be his last Cup: the last dance to obtain the only trophy he lacks.

On the field, he started the game as a striker and in the first minutes Saudi Arabia’s strategy became clear: reduce the space, join lines and push the rival to be in an advanced position in each attack. The statistics with the match finished (10 off side in total) indicates one of the symptoms that Argentina was unable to resolve. How to play when the passes between the lines do not come to fruition.

Before the feeling of catastrophe, it had been Messi who opened the scoring, with a penalty sanctioned thanks to VAR. In that first half, Scaloni’s team – depositary of so much trust and affection that it was nicknamed the staggered— He had minutes of football that he built in this management, a mixture that seemed perfect between young players, the new crop, and those who carried scars from lost finals, such as Di María, Otamendi and Messi himself.

Argentina failed to change the chip and be that all for one and Messi for all. De Paul, one of the perfect partners that he discovered at this stage, failed to connect with 10, which he was uncomfortable with, unable to influence as he usually does.

And then technology appeared as a heart ripper. At the request of the VAR, three goals were annulled: one to Messi and two to Lautaro Martínez. Story twists can be unusual. Technology led the country of the Hand of God to suffer, in this first World Cup without Diego Maradona, the modernity of the most popular game, modified by the ideas of man. There are several oddities: in Argentina this is the first World Cup in history to be held in summer.

Saudi Arabia turned the game around in five minutes, after two mistakes by the Argentine defense. It was an award for tactical intelligence and ambition: a game that will go down in history and in which Saudi Arabia was the spoilsport for Messi and company. It was also a punishment for the few resources that the albiceleste showed. Ninety minutes after a game, after the crash, and almost non-stop, the media went from euphoria to cataclysm: they talk about a storm, a catastrophe and a broken spirit. World Cups are reviewed: the ghost of elimination in the first round in 2002 appears, but also the setback in the debut in Italy 90, when Argentina lost against Cameroon, but ended up playing all seven games.

Messi, meanwhile, asked for confidence. No one more than him wants the spell that took so long (for him) to consolidate to be broken by a defeat.

