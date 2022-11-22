Pierre Gasly began his adventure as an Alpine driver by taking part today in the end-of-season group tests in Abu Dhabi.

The Frenchman, after his long militancy in the Red Bull and AlphaTauri world, changed his tunic and on the Yas Marina track he was able to begin work with the transalpine team in view of 2023.

After 130 laps, at the end of the day he obtained a 1’25″689 which earned him fourth place in the standings; beyond the value of the timed time itself, Gasly found himself very well in his first outing with the new team and didn’t hide it when he gave himself to the microphones at the end of the day.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How did it go?

“I’m very happy, let’s even say positively surprised. Everything went smoothly, even the adaptation. Obviously today I arrived with an open mind because it’s the first time I’ve changed the environment in which I work and the car, and at the beginning everything it felt different: the feel of the steering, the throttle, the stiffness of the pedals, the way it reacts to everything. It was a bit of a surprise at first, but we managed to get everything we wanted. I felt at I got comfortable in the car very quickly and now I understand why they finished fourth in the championship as a team. I’m really excited about next year.”

How much better is the car compared to the AlphaTauri and what were the differences that made you feel much better?

“I think there is more front grip in the corners at medium and low speed. There are things that I have tried to work on this season and that I have tried to achieve, in this way I understood the first sensations with the bike much faster. “car and what you can do with it when it runs, as well as the potential you have in your hand. And also with the guys in the team it went very well on this first real day of working with them. The main objective was to start working with my engineers, getting to know the guys, the mechanics and all the people involved in the car, trying to make people understand immediately what I need as a driver: understeer, oversteer, what I mean with all my indications. been extremely positive and I’m very happy with what I saw inside the garage”.

Is this car closest to the type of car you like?

“I’ve only had one day of testing, but based on today I can definitely identify some very good strengths of this car and the potential it has. As I said, Alpine finished fourth in the championship for a reason and now I understand the because seeing the package and by the way the team works. The engineers, the mentality and the harmony that is in the team, so far I have been very satisfied with this first interaction with the guys. Honestly, I could not hope for a first best day with Alpine”.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Were some of the differences you perceived due to the tyres?

“It’s always a question mark, because I did the whole day with this new tyre. From what we’ve heard, there isn’t a big change and from my sensations it doesn’t seem to me that the tire behaves very differently from what we have had throughout the season. In general, what interests me is what I can do behind the wheel with the car and so far it has given me what I expected. Obviously there are areas for improvement and room for growth, but let’s just say that the car It didn’t surprise me, I knew it was going to be fast and now I’ve seen it.”

Are you going to Enstone to start working with the team?

“I’m in the transition phase, let’s say. Obviously from a sporting point of view I’m focused on next year and on the collaboration with Alpine. I still have a couple of commitments with AlphaTauri. But I’ll start working with the team for next season.”

Did today confirm your hopes for Alpine or was there something more?

“I think it has been better than expected. Recall that for the last five years I have lived in one environment, but from what I have seen there is a lot of experience at Alpine. ‘inside the garage. I haven’t seen everything yet, I have yet to go to Enstone and see all the tools and facilities they have, but I’m very impressed with the way they go about this first day and also the way they work. It’s not never easy to go to a new place, two days ago we were still racing with our respective teams and riders so everything happened very fast but they welcomed me in the best way and so far there are only positive signs so it’s really promising for the future. Also, this makes me extremely excited before going on vacation. I’m happy with that.”

What was your schedule and what did you learn about the operation of the car? Were you able to really understand it?

“I was quite happy because I was able to do one last lap in which we pushed a little harder, compared to the rest of the day in which I got used to the car, the package and worked mainly on the new tyres. I only had one attempt to do a good time and everything went well. I made no mistakes, I was able to push and drive as I wanted. There are a couple of things I like about the car that we can potentially work on, that’s why it was so important to start immediately already today and don’t wait until February to let the team understand what kind of car I like. I think we now have a more precise idea from both my and their side. It will certainly be more constructive for the next two months.”

You had an excellent relationship with your engineer in AlphaTauri, how do you judge your first contact with the new?

“To begin with, I think Pierre has been truly extraordinary in these years of working together, I have had a very strong bond and I certainly respect him a lot as a race engineer. But obviously Karel also has a lot of experience in this role, so I don’t want to compare a test day with three years of previous relationship.The only thing I can say is that it went very well, we bonded very well, he is a very nice guy, with the right mindset, very open to conversation and discussing the needs of everyone, mine and theirs. It’s been a great introduction so far and I’m looking forward to working with him and the rest of the guys next season.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Your 2022 has been difficult, with some positive weekends but also others where we didn’t see the rider we had appreciated in previous years; Do you think this is a place where we will see the real Gasly consistently?

“I’m being honest, I certainly had a much more pleasant year in 2021 than in 2022. Only due to the fact that I didn’t have the competitiveness and speed to show much. Obviously you look at what happens between those in front and some who already finish second they don’t pay attention to it. I would say that after eighth place you don’t see what happens behind it. I really believe that this team is a new beginning for me and also an opportunity to do something extraordinary together. So far they have played their best year since they came back, I believe they are on the road to improvement season after season. From what I saw today and from what they showed me in 2022, I am definitely confident that together next year we can impress. , I’m ready to do whatever it takes over the winter, because one should never underestimate the work and task involved in switching teams and starting with a completely new team and environment, with a new car and new guys. Of course you have to have the right approach to make it work as fast as possible, but I’m very confident there is the potential for fantastic results.”