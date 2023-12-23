The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the new submutant (GN.1) of the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has now become the most widespread in the country.

The centers added that their estimates indicate that infections with this submutant constitute between 39 percent and 50 percent of the total cases in the United States as of December 23.

This is an increase from 15 percent to 29 percent in the number of cases in the United States, based on expectations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared to December 8.

The centers said yesterday, Friday, that the percentage of cases of the mutant (JN.1) is still increasing.

She added that this continuous increase indicates that the mutant may be more able to transmit from one person to another or more effective in bypassing the immune system compared to other circulating variants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that it is too early to know whether the GN1 submutant will cause an increase in infections or hospitalizations and to what extent this increase may occur, adding that current vaccines, tests and treatments are still working well. Against this mutant.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization classified the newborn (GN1) as a “variant of concern” and said that current evidence shows that the risks it poses to public health are low.