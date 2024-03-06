Georgia House Republicans have backed a bill that would force all police departments to identify undocumented immigrants, to arrest and deport them.

Among the reasons why this measure is being supported is that the police accused a Venezuelan migrant of killing a nursing student on the campus of the University of Georgia, so Various groups considered it urgent to take measures to prevent immigrants from remaining in the state.

Another measure that Georgia plans to implement is to establish new requirements for prison officials to check with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), if a person entered the United States illegally.

If approved, the bill It would allow police officers who do not verify the immigration status of detainees to be charged with a misdemeanor. Additionally, state funding would be denied to jails and Sheriff's offices that do not cooperate with the policies.

The police will be obliged to investigate the origin of the detainees.

Positions against anti-immigrant measures in Georgia

The announced policies have generated concern among associations in favor of the rights of migrants, as they believe that they would violate constitutional freedoms, in addition to foster harmful stereotypes about Latinos and the undocumented.

On the other hand, Democratic politicians in the state have warned that the bill will cause prolonged detentions, It would separate parents born in other countries from their American children and unleash distrust of immigrants.

Those who are against the implementation of this policy warn that it is based on the false idea that immigrants cause crime and that although they want justice to exist, they cite Studies show that undocumented people are less likely to commit crimes.