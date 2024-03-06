We know that spending a fortune on new cell phones is not the most essential thing these days, it can be quite a challenge to get one that is good pretty and cheap, but it is not impossible, if we turn to the big leading brands in the market that have a variety of ranges, products and offers for their customers. In that sense, Motorola is one of the main ones and has a model on special offer at less than half its original price.

Its about Moto G72, with an irresistible offer that will leave many users wanting to take advantage of this opportunity. With a regular price of $7,699this device is now offered for only $3,199, which represents a 59% discount for its online sale through the Motorola store (motorola.com.mx).

He Motorola Moto G72 auction, is special for those looking for a high-quality smartphone but without sacrificing thousands of pesos on a device that offers one of the best cameras in the mid-range. With this cell phone, you can take spectacular photos thanks to its triple camera system, and you can take it on sale for a limited time until April 3, 2024.

Moto G72 Features and Specifications

◎ Camera system

One of the most notable features of the Moto G72 is its powerful camera system. Equipped with a 108 MP ultra-high resolution sensor, this smartphone allows you to capture more detailed photos than ever before. This sensor combines 9 pixels into one large ultra pixel, resulting in 9 times greater light sensitivity, ensuring sharp and bright images even in low lighting conditions.

Additionally, the Moto G72 features a 118° ultra-wide-angle lens, which offers a spectacular perspective and 4 times the viewing area compared to a standard 78° lens.

◎ Macro View

Another notable feature of the Moto G72 is its ability to capture close-up images with impressive clarity. Thanks to its special camera with Macro Vision, users can get up to 5 times closer to their subject, allowing them to capture details that would otherwise be lost with conventional lenses.

Additionally, the Moto G72's Night Vision mode allows you to take more detailed photos even in very low light conditions, ensuring bright, sharp images with impressive clarity and more accurate colors.

◎ POLED display

As for its screen, the Moto G72 has a 6.6″ pOLED screen with infinite contrast, which offers real and vibrant colors. This screen meets standards for range and accuracy of color, brightness and contrast, guaranteeing an immersive visual experience to enjoy all types of entertainment content. In addition, pOLED technology illuminates each pixel individually, creating an accurate representation of the world around us with deeper, more realistic dark tones as well as more vibrant colors.

◎ Dolby Atmos

In terms of sound, the Moto G72 offers an exceptional audio experience thanks to its two stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos® audio. This technology allows you to enjoy multidimensional sound that improves bass, vocals and overall clarity, providing a more immersive and involving entertainment experience.

In addition to its impressive camera, display and audio features, the Moto G72 also offers optimal performance thanks to its MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower™. With these specifications, users can enjoy a superior performance, whether playing your favorite video games or watching your favorite series and movies.