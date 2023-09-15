Officer Muhammad Al-Sadiq of the 152nd Infantry Battalion, participating in the rescue work in the Al-Mukhaili area, says that the bodies were found on the coast of the valley, which is about 50 kilometers east of Derna, in addition to other debris that was also washed away by seawater from the city.

The sea waters also threw the bodies to distant areas west of Derna, such as the “Municipality of Jarjar Amma,” and even the Batta area, where the bodies were found off the coast of the valleys there, and the people recovered them, according to Al-Sadiq.

Rescue work continues

In Derna, rescue operations continued, as 47 people were recovered alive from under the rubble, according to the head of the rescue team at the National Safety Authority, Umm al-Razm Department, Raed Omar Aqila.

This is the first statistics of rescue work in the city, until the early hours of Friday.

Al-Sadiq pointed out that information had been received about the success of the rescue teams in removing 25 people from the Awqaf Building alone, which is an elevated building located in the center of Derna. It withstood to some extent the torrents, as the left side of it collapsed, while the rest of the houses were not so lucky, which were almost completely destroyed.

The latest statistics from official authorities revealed that the death toll had risen to more than 11,000.

The International Organization for Migration monitored the displacement of about 30,000 citizens from the city, and estimates by the Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of the Red Cross showed the loss of another 10,000 people.