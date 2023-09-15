“Kadyrov is in a coma.” Ukrainian intelligence (Gur) releases the news regarding the health conditions of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya close to Vladimir Putin. According to Kiev intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov, Kadyrov’s health condition has worsened significantly in recent days. The aggravation would not be linked to traumatic events but would be the consequence of pathologies.

About ten days ago, Kadyrov released a video via social media that documented his apparently perfect or almost perfect condition. The images, which are difficult to date, showed the corpulent leader of the Chechen Republic engaged in a brisk run on a treadmill. The shot, between a few smiles and the breathing not exactly like an athlete, was staged indoors, in a room with paintings in golden frames, sumptuous chandeliers and furniture not exactly associated with a minimal design.