On Wednesday, the police forces raided the residential area of ​​the accused, named Mustafa Al-Bank, to arrest him, but there has been no news of his arrest so far.

The story, as told by “Sky News Arabia”, Sayed Talaat, from the village of Al-Busailiya in the Edfu center, which witnessed the incident, that Mustafa Al-Bank is a young man of no more than 35 years old and registered as “dangerous”, and he was previously convicted in several cases, but he spent His sentence and recently released from prison.

He added that “specifically in the middle of last March, he began announcing in the village, which is followed by 14 other villages, that he would run the money for those who wanted it, and that whoever gave him a sum of money would return it to him after a double 21-day period.”

Talaat added that “the new method of swindling the monument was somewhat innovative, as he did not get cash from people, but rather buy their livestock from them, but he did not give them in exchange for selling at the time, but rather asked them to leave the amount for a period of 21 days to get it doubled.” of the profits that he will run their money with.

He stressed that Al-Mustafa the bank “actually committed to return the money double to the first group that gave him their livestock, and his name began to spread throughout the entire governorate, and in less than a month most of the people of Aswan came to him and begged him to take their livestock, run the money for them and give them profits after 21 days.”

He pointed out that the quorum “began to employ many of his relatives with him as delegates, and every delegate is responsible for collecting livestock and money from a village or a hamlet or from an area, and this delegate is responsible before the people of this area and they ask him about returning their money with double profits after a period of 21 days has passed since its delivery. “.

He explained that each delegate received a daily wage of more than 5,000 pounds from the new restroom, which made hundreds of young people seek to work with him and bring more victims to him. There were even people imitating him and more than 12 other rest houses appeared in the area.

And the spokesman continued: “Last Monday witnessed the killing of one of these new relaxants, so the story began to take another from me, and some people began to fear for their money, in addition to the fact that the main relaxant Mustafa Bank was late in returning the money and profits to their beneficiaries on time and the period increased for 21 days until it reached 45 days.”

And when the people began to get angry about this delay and went to the house of the resting place, he replied to them by saying that “those who work with him set himself up against him and took the profits”, and he promised them to return the assets of the sums he obtained from them within two days, and they agreed.

And the eyewitness added, “The accused actually took a video that he posted on social media, showing convoys of cars, which he said were transporting money and on their way to those who deserve it, but it turned out that he was maneuvering to escape.”

The state of congestion increased to the limit and the people began to gather in front of the resting place’s house, but the police came and took control of the situation and started demolishing the courtyards in which he was putting the livestock, and the story chapters are still not over yet, as he awaits the official announcement of the arrest of the rest and details of the sums he collected from people.