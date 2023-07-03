The fifth film in the famous “Indiana Jones” series has achieved a strong start in the cinemas in which it began showing, as it grabbed the top of the North American box office, by a large margin from its closest competitor, according to preliminary numbers issued yesterday, Sunday.

And “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” collected revenues of $ 60 million in Canada and the United States over the weekend, according to the specialized “Experience Relationships” company.

The film comes 15 years after the fourth part of the series, in which the American star Harrison Ford once again embodies the role of the famous archaeologist, and this family tape is expected to be one of the strongest films of the year on a commercial level.

James Mangold has directed this new film in the series, succeeding Steven Spielberg, whose signature was the previous four parts since 1981. And Disney, which bought the rights to this series, as well as the rights to “Star Wars” through its acquisition of “Lucasfilm” in 2012, had previously announced that this film would be Harrison Ford’s last in this role that largely marked his long career.

In the new work, actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who appeared in the series “Flybag”, plays Indiana Jones’ goddaughter.

And the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” fell to second place in the box office ranking, as the revenues of the latest parts of the “Spider-Man” series in the fifth week of its presentation amounted to 11.5 million dollars.

The film takes place in a multiverse (Multiverse), and the role of “Spider-Man” was assigned to a new face, Miles Morales.

And the animated movie “Elemental” came third, collecting revenues of $ 11.3 million. This work from Disney’s “Pixar” company is based on a fictional story that deals with the issue of immigration in its background.

And the movie “No Hard Feelings”, produced by “Sony” studios, starring actress Jennifer Lawrence, ranked fourth, with revenues amounting to $ 7.5 million.

And the movie “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” remained fifth, recording seven million dollars.