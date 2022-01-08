The regional direction of Citizens faces more changes as a result of the resignation that this Saturday presented its Secretary of Communication, José Luis Ros, who alleged “professional reasons” to explain his resignation.

José Luis Ros is a political scientist, transparency expert and researcher at the University of Murcia and was recently appointed executive secretary of the international Open Government Academic Network, a task on which he plans to focus from now on. “I have a lot of work with this appointment,” which barely left him time for his organic responsibilities, he explained to THE TRUTH.

Ros formally communicated his resignation by letters sent to the regional coordinator of Citizens, María José Ros, and the Secretary of Communication of the national leadership, Daniel Pérez.

The orange formation, which a little more than fifteen days ago completed the organization chart of its regional leadership with the appointment of Pedro Gacía Rex as Secretary of Organization and Francisco Morales as a member, must now cover the dismissal of José Luis Ros, who will maintain his membership in the party and will also continue in the San Pedro corporation.

Ros had occupied the Communication Secretariat of the orange formation since September, after the remodeling carried out by the national leadership due to the resignations of Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina as regional coordinator and Secretary of Communication.

“One step to the side”



The political scientist from Pinar del Río has affirmed that it is “a step to the side” and that it does not imply his departure from the party, but with which he “terminates active politics.” “I wish the current coordinator, María José Ros good luck and success,” added Ros.

The politician came to Ciudadanos from UPyD. In the last two municipal elections he was the candidate for mayor of San Pedro due to the formation led by Inés Arrimadas, obtaining three councilors on both occasions.