Mercedes it is a unique case in the European automotive field. The Stuttgart brand is known for luxury inside vehicles and performance, but at the same time it is also the one that most often makes recalls for breakdowns and defects. Certainly Mercedes prefers to ‘formalize’ these interventions as a matter of transparency towards customers (who, as is right among luxury homes, are pampered as much as possible) and because of the perfectionism it pursues, but the statistics can also become merciless. when the fault is not one of the lightest.

During 2021, three Mercedes vehicles occupied the podium made up of the most popular cars and vans. While the absolute palm goes to Sprinter model, recalled for ten different problems in the past year, as far as cars are concerned Mercedes S-Class to have reached the highest figure. These are 9 recalls, relating to models built between 2019 and 2021. The causes are various: incorrect brake calipers, electrical sensor connectors disconnected, head restraints not in place, faulty wiring, fuel tanks not perfectly ‘insulated’, panoramic roof not perfectly inserted, incorrect components for the steering system.

In the ranking based on the data collected by Car-Recalls, Mercedes Vito, GLC and C-Class follow (8 recalls); Audi A6, Volkswagen Tiguan, Opel Grandland and Mercedes E-Class (7); Audi A4, Mercedes A-Class and GLE (6); Audi A7 and A8, BMW X6, Citroen C4 and Spacetourer, DS3, Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Discovery, Peugeot Traveler, Renault Master, Volkswagen Passat, Volvo XC90. The first Fiat appears with four recalls in the course of 2021: this is the 500.

For Mercedes, 2022 began with a new recall. The CLA, GLA, GLC, GLE / GLS, AMG GT, Class A, B, C, E, G and S models have been reported regarding a possible visit to the workshop, due to an increased risk of fire: the culprit would be the insulation between the rail and the fuel injector, which could release fuel leaks into the engine compartment.