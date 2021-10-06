Wayne Family Adventures, the popular comic of Batman on Webtoon, you will receive the treatment live-action through a miniseries. It will be the team of Ismahwak who is in charge of working on it, and you can tune in in mid-October through its channel Youtube. In fact, they have already released their first teaser trailer that you can enjoy right here.

We leave you with the official synopsis:

“Batman is taking a break. But with the arrival of Duke Thomas, the new vigilante, at Wayne Manor, as well as plenty of superhero children to care for, Bruce Wayne will be very busy. Being a dad can’t be more difficult than being Batman, right? “

Similarly, it was revealed to the list of actors who will participate in the series and here you can meet them:

– Jonathan Bentley as Bruce Wayne

– Yoshi Sudarso as Dick Grayson / Nightwing

– Lisa Foiles as Barbara Gordon / Oracle

– Tim Neff as Jason Todd / Red Hood

– Peter Sudarso as Tim Drake / Red Robin

– Meghan Camarena as Stephanie Brown / Spoiler

– Gemma Nguyen as Cassandra Cain / Orphan

– Carter Rockwood as Damien Wayne / Robin

– Du-Shaunt ‘Fik-Shun’ Stegall as Duke Thomas / Signal

– Marcus Weiss as Alfred Pennyworth

And last but not least, you can take a look at this gallery with photos and images from the miniseries, courtesy of IGN:

Editor’s note: Of course, the idea of ​​having another live-action series set in the Batman universe is always an incredible thing. Although the project will not be large-scale like many other DC Comics productions, it will definitely be interesting to know the result. Let me know if you too have plans to see Wayne Family Adventures live-action when it premieres in the next few days.

Via: ComicBook