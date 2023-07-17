Munich (dpa)

German football club Bayern Munich announced today that player Thomas Mueller has left the training camp currently being held in preparation for the new season, due to problems in his upper thigh.

Bayern made it clear that striker Mueller, 33, will work individually in the club’s main training center. Bayern added that Mueller is receiving treatment for “muscle problems in the upper left thigh, and he will train individually” in the next few days. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Matthijs de Ligt were also absent from the group training session.

Thomas Tuchel, the coach of the team, said that De Ligt is expected to return with the team’s Asian tour, which begins on July 24, while Neuer is not expected to be fit for several more weeks, and therefore he is expected to be absent from the team at the beginning of the season. The first training camp for Bayern Munich in preparation for the new season, which will be held in Gotach-Egern near Munich, will continue until next Thursday. Bayern opens its campaign in the season on August 12, by meeting Leipzig in the German Super Cup, then begins its Bundesliga campaign six days later by facing Werder Bremen.