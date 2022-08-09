The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 197,921 new examinations were conducted during the past hours on different groups in society using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19). » Those who are in contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 919 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to one million and 556 cases.

The ministry also announced that no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,337.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 859 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 979,362 cases.