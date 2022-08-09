Twitch still has some problems to solve and the most recent one that has ignited the discussion about the platform are the gambling and games of chancewhich have already made the streaming platform release a statement in which it assured that will review the types of games that are broadcast to assess which ones can be banned.

Despite the fact that the percentage of streamers who are dedicated to broadcasting gambling games is low, this topic came to light after ElmilloR, quite popular Spanish streamerwill begin to dedicate to this type of content on a regular basis, like many others in the United States, although in a more discreet way.

ElmilloR lost a million dollars and recovered 250,000 in a single spin | Source: Twitch

Via a Bloomberg article, Twitch revealed what is the status of this topicin which it is clear that they have at least paid attention after the peak that this type of streams are experiencing:

“We are in the midst of an in-depth investigation into gambling behavior. We take any potential harm to the community very seriously. While gambling content represents a very small fraction of the content broadcast on Twitch, we monitor it closely to ensure our approach mitigates potential harm to our global community.”

However, at the moment he has not made an official statement through his own platform; likewise, has not taken action against gambling or other content that may be considered risky for the types of audiences that make up the bulk of Twitch, such as ElmilloR, which has mostly young viewers.

The main criticism that has been made of this type of content is that it promotes pathological gambling and games of chance as a positive activity. Likewise, it is done from a position of aspiration in which large losses are reflected in moderate gains from time to time, providing a false sense of gain that can affect both the spectators and the person who plays, who is in the strip between gambling and gambling.

