This morning, Nintandndo announced that this Wednesday, February 9, they will be carrying out a new Direct where they will share all kinds of news related to the games that will be debuting during the first half of this year. The community has already begun to predict the kind of surprises that will be waiting for us during this transmission, and a reliable insider suggests that a new Fire Emblem will be one of them.

via your account Twitterthe reliable insider Markomaro said that “fans of Intelligent Systems they will be very happy tomorrow”, evidently referring to some possible revelation related to Fire Emblem.

Intelligent Systems fans will be very happy tomorrow. https://t.co/dt2xMV9DDk — markomaro (@Newmarkomaro) February 8, 2022

sadly this insider He did not give more details about it, so it could be a Fire Emblem brand new or remake/remaster of some past installment of the franchise. We will have to wait for nintendo direct tomorrow to see what he meant.

Publisher’s note: Considering that Fire Emblem: Three Houses hit the market three years ago, I think it’s about time fans of the franchise got a new installment. There have been some rumors around the next Fire Emblem, but at the moment, nothing has been one hundred percent verified.

Via: comic book