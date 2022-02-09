Egan Bernal he does not plan to waste a second to start his recovery. After being discharged over the weekend, after his serious accident, the Colombian cyclist is already moving in a wheelchair at his house.

This Tuesday, Egan himself shared a story on his Instagram account, in which he is seen in the wheelchair moving, moving his arms. Great news after all that his body suffered with the accident and the surgeries.

The recuperation

Bernal entered the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic on January 24, after crashing into a bus while training on the bicycle against the clock, a blow that caused multiple fractures.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) defined this Sunday as “a rebirth” the fact of being alive after the accident suffered on January 24 near Bogotá when he was training for the Tour de France.

“I must thank you for allowing me to have a second chance, the truth is, for me it is like being reborn,” said the runner in his first statements after the accident, released in a video by the University Clinic of La Sabana where he received the award today. discharged after undergoing several surgeries,” he said.

What comes next will be a slow process. As analyzed by specialists. “The process of returning to being the cyclist from before is according to a complex and large plan. The first is rehabilitation, the second will be the retraining phase and the third is training,” said the specialized doctor, Gustavo Castro. .

