November 17, 2022 09:39

From now on, you can reassure your friends about your condition, in any circumstance, even without sending! Apple announced the launch of the SOS emergency call feature via satellite for users of all iPhone 14 phones. All four iPhone 14 model holders will be able to send messages to emergency services via satellite contact if they are out of cellular range. This feature will also provide users with the ability to request assistance and contact emergency services when there is no connection, whether via mobile phone networks or through Wi-Fi networks, depending on the connection to a network of satellites, as well as the ability to use the feature to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while navigating in locations outside Coverage, whether by mobile networks or Wi-Fi, according to a report by the “Wall Street Journal”. How it works?

The iPhone 14 phones rely on a special built-in chip that allows the antennas to communicate directly with the satellite when there is no coverage, whether connecting to mobile networks or Wi-Fi networks. For example, when you need help, you’ll call 911 on your iPhone 14 Plus, but because there’s no mobile service, the call can’t be completed. You can then press the green SOS message button in the bottom right that says “Emergency Satellite Text” and a message at the top of the call screen that says “No connection, try Emergency Satellite Text.” set of questions

After pressing the button, you fill out a multiple-choice questionnaire: What is the emergency? (car or vehicle problem, illness or injury, etc.).

Who needs help? . How do you breathe? . Do you want to notify your emergency contacts? Then comes the connection, which takes about 20 seconds to a minute to connect, and the phone prompts you to move in different directions to align with the satellite. Share your location

As with other satellite technologies, it must be outdoors with a clear view of the sky, which may limit its usefulness in certain emergency situations. Once connected, your iPhone sends your location, your questionnaire answers, and your Medical ID (if you filled it out in the Health app). It is noteworthy that the Emergency SOS via satellite feature also allows iPhone 14 users to manually share their geographical location via satellite, using Find My when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection.

Source: agencies