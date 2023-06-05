In the Region of Murcia there are 1,160,220 registered vehicles. 51% of them are over 15 years old, warned the government delegate, Caridad Rives, during the presentation of a new campaign to control and monitor the technical conditions of the vehicle that began this Tuesday and will last until next Sunday, April 11. June.

Rives stated that it is necessary to reduce figures such as those registered in 2022, the year in which the average age of the vehicles involved in the 43 registered fatalities was 16 years in passenger cars, 15 in vans, 13 in trucks and 10 in the case of motorcycles.

«The state of the vehicles has a decisive influence on road safety, hence the importance that the lights, tires or cushioning, among other elements, are in perfect condition, and that is why we carry out this preventive campaign, with the intention to develop among drivers the necessary awareness about the importance of good vehicle maintenance”, indicated Caridad Rives in the presentation that took place in the municipality of Molina de Segura.

The Provincial Head of Traffic, Virginia Jerez, highlighted that plans such as the decade for road safety 2021-2030, the European Union’s Vision Zero, or the DGT’s own road safety strategy establish a very clear relationship between the age of the vehicle and the greater possibility of suffering a road accident.

For this campaign, 200 agents of the Traffic Civil Guard have been mobilized who will control, on interurban roads, around 9,000 vehicles. In addition, the local police forces of the municipalities of Águilas, Albudeite, Alcantarilla, Alhama de Murcia, Beniel, Calasparra, Campos del Río, Fortuna, Fuente álamo, Las Torres Cotillas, Lorca, Molina, Murcia, Pliego, San Javier, San Pedro Santomera, Totana and Yecla have joined this campaign and will carry out controls on urban roads under their jurisdiction.

It should be noted that the most detected infraction corresponds to the ITV, with 277 complaints out of the 421 filed, which represents 66% of the total complaints made. It is of the utmost importance to remember that correct vehicle maintenance is essential to ensure safety on our journeys.