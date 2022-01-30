Observers believe that the decision will deepen the internal crisis and increase the state of fragmentation and collapse that the Brotherhood has been going through as a result of the conflict that has raged for years.

The Egyptian researcher specializing in political Islam Amr Farouk says: “The group is going through a state of unprecedented organizational fission, which is expected to result in major structural transformations that will affect its structure and turn it into a gelatinous entity away from its historical organizational structure.”

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Farouk asserts that the organization’s desperate attempts to preserve the historical structure and strengthen its thorn in the face of the crisis have not succeeded in preserving it or giving it strength in facing the crisis and addressing the challenges imposed on it as a result of the conflict.

Regarding the recent decision by the London Front, led by Ibrahim Munir, Farouk says: “The statement of the separation came under the title “They are not from us and we are not from them”, in an attempt to summon the historical renunciation of the organization’s founder, Hassan Al-Banna, from the armed organization group (Special Regime) that was It is led by Abd al-Rahman al-Sindi.

Farouk added that the conflict seems to have begun a new, more intense chapter, especially that the Turkey group does not stand idly by in front of these decisions, and has successively announced a set of statements in which it said that prominent leaders within the London Front announced their separation in protest against those decisions, which confirms that matters You will witness escalating developments in the coming days.

According to Farouk, the Istanbul Front is trying to exploit the same card on financing and exposing the financial corruption of the leaders, immediately after revealing financial violations of members affiliated with the Munir Front and announcing numbers about the contributions and donations received to the group and trying to control them by that group.

In its statement, Munir’s front identified a set of reasons that led to the dismissal of students and his group, the first being the complete disavowal of the group, by saying, “We are not from and we are not from everyone who left the class and everyone who contributed to splitting the group and repeating false slanders.”

The statement included a decision to invalidate the so-called “(the committee in charge of the guide’s work) that some announced, and everyone who participated in it is considered to have chosen for himself to leave the group by violating its regulations and literature and rejecting all attempts to reunite and unite the ranks.”

And recently, the so-called internal conflict within the terrorist organization has been promoted between the fronts of Ibrahim Munir, the acting guide and residing in Britain, and Mahmoud Hussein, the leader of the organization and his group, residing in Turkey.

The media has been in a state of upheaval since the acting General Guide of the Brotherhood, Ibrahim Mounir, officially announced the decision to dissolve the Administrative Office for Organization Affairs in Turkey, as well as the Qatar Shura Council, last June, as well as postponing the internal elections that were expected to take place within weeks to choose members of the Shura Council. year, for a period of six months.