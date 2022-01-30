Mexico.- Marzhe Ponce de Leon He took a little getaway to go out and sunbathe and de-stress from being at home for so long. But also to delight all the fans who know her and who met her after wasting her beauty through the streets of Mexico. The influencer shared just a couple of photos of her walk through what looks like a fair and has received the applause of thousands of followers.

Through your account Instagram Marzhe Ponce de León shared a couple of photos of her walking down the street where the sun’s rays gave her the touch because it illuminated each of her features very well, which possibly cannot be seen in her photos at home because it is a more closed place. . Even so, the photos were a great gift for those who have already had the opportunity to see them where Marzhe Ponce de León gives away some flirty kisses and that will most likely end up as the wallpaper of some cell phones.

Said publication, leaving aside the beauty and attractiveness of Marzhe Ponce de León, also had a more than special dedication, with some motivating words from the influencer advising all her followers, both men and women, who are always aware of all her content. . In the message she advises them to take advantage of every day that they are allowed to live to carry out projects and enjoy themselves.

With this image Marzhe surprised his followers on networks | Photo: Instagram Marzhe Ponce de León

Although the images They can capture attention very well and could even make their words lose the intention. There were some of his followers who thanked him for his lines, although there were also those who focused all their strength on other things and no one blames them since Marzhe Ponce’s content de León always has that ease of always concentrating on what the follower appreciates the most.

“What beautiful words my beautiful Marzhe, thank you for that message”, “You will always be a girl no matter how much you grow up friend”, “The most incredibly beautiful woman”, and so on the list of comments that flatter the Michoacán model. Marzhe Ponce de León in recent days has pleased everyone in the city and it is that after her getaway to CDMX and her walks through her native Morelia she has surprised locals and strangers with her very flirty and very visual outfits.