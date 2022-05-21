It will be the eighth edited by Anmco (National Association of Hospital Cardiologists) and aims to photograph the situation of cardiology on the national territory

The eighth census is part of an established tradition of Anmco, whose first census of this type dates back to 1986 and was then repeated every five years, initially recording data only from hospitals and from 2010 on the entire Italian Cardiology ( Hospital, University and Private facilities accredited with the NHS), entrusting the collection and processing of data to the ANMCO Study Center.

Theeighth census of Italian cardiological structures. The announcement was given during the 53 National Congress of the ANMCO (National Association of Hospital Cardiologists) held in Rimini from 19 to 21 May. The ambition is to conduct a timely survey of a series of fundamental information on Italian Cardiology, such as the number and distribution of cardiological structures on the national territory, the regulatory status and the organizational structure, the resources and personnel employed and the availability of equipment and technologies, as well as the evaluation of the evolution and development compared to previous editions.

Collaboration with Istat

This year, 7 years after the last national census, Anmco has decided to start a new survey of Italian cardiological structures, with the collaboration of Istat, which takes care of the general population censuses. In the past editions of the censuses we have used Istat data only to index the number of structures and beds by the number of inhabitants in the various areas of Italy, Aldo Maggioni, Director of the Study Center of the Foundation for your heart, Anmco, specified. This year the collaboration with Istat will offer us the support and suggestions necessary for the collection of new epidemiological information to be integrated in our data collection form.

Cardiology during and after the pandemic

There is a need, even more than in the past, to carry out a timely survey of Italian cardiological structures, also due to the recent pandemic, during which many wards have been temporarily transformed to offer better assistance to Covid-19 patients. Italian Cardiology has provided extraordinary support and made itself available to health services in the terrible moments of the pandemic urgency, underlined Furio Colivicchi, National President of Anmco. Our census, unique of its kind in the panorama of Italian medical associations, will allow, through the comparison with previous editions conducted in the last thirty years, to evaluate the evolution and structural and organizational changes of all Italian cardiology.

An initiative that has great importance in view of the intelligent allocation of resources in health care considering a demographic structure that has been undergoing profound change for decades in our country, in which the needs of an increasingly elderly population will insist in particular on services and structures. called to ensure assistance in the cardiovascular area.