Article on bribery appears in case of supply of low-quality bulletproof vests

In the case of the supply of low-quality bulletproof vests to the Russian Defense Ministry worth two billion rubles, an article on bribery has appeared. This was reported by RIA Novosti citing court documents.

It is noted that the case of giving and mediation in giving a bribe was combined with the investigation of the theft of money during the implementation of a state contract. The suspects in mediation are Sergei Semenikhin, Alexander Ermakov, Vyacheslav Portyannikov and Viktor Astapenko.

Earlier, the CEO of the Picket group Andrey Esipov, the head of the security service Mikhail Kalchenko and the financial director Victoria Antonova were arrested in a case of large-scale fraud. Later, four new defendants appeared in the case.

According to the investigation, employees of the Picket Group of Companies stole at least 2.4 billion rubles allocated by the Ministry of Defense under a state contract for the supply of protective equipment. The company supplied the army with at least 20,040 bulletproof vests that did not meet the accepted standards.