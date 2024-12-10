The president of the Popular Party of Castilla-La Mancha, Paco Nunezwill star in the ABC Forum this December 10 at 10:30 at the headquarters of the Vocento group in Madrid.

Graduated in Political Sciences and Administration and a specialist in Spanish Public Policies from the Complutense University of Madrid, Núñez has been affiliated with the PP since 2001 and has served in Nuevas Generaciones as general secretary of the Almansa Local Board, national secretary of Studies and Programs and National Executive Secretary and regional president in Castilla-La Mancha of the popular youth organization. He has also been president of the PP of Albacete (2013-2018) before being president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha.

He has also been president of the Provincial Council of Albacete (2011-2015), the second youngest president in history after Mariano Rajoy. Between 2015 and 2019 he was a regional deputy for Albacete and currently presides over the Popular Parliamentary Group in the Cortes of Castilla-La Mancha.

He began his political career in municipal life, having been Councilor for Finance and Personnel of the Almansa City Council in 2008 and mayor of that Albacete city from 2011 to 2018, where he achieved an absolute majority in his second term.

10:25 Núñez reviews Page’s unfulfilled promises: “He doesn’t mind going back on his word” Paco Núñez has portrayed the figure of García-Page, his political journey and some unfulfilled promises, which he resembles those of Sánchez. «Page promised in the 2015 campaign that he would never agree with the extreme left. He lost those elections and, since he needed Podemos to govern, he agreed with them on the first extremist government in all of Spain, not caring about going back on his word,” he noted at the ABC Forum. He also recalled that the eight deputies of the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha “have always voted” for Sánchez’s proposals, and has assured that they will do so again, despite Page’s criticism. “Coming to deny it is as if Sánchez wants to sell us out now that Ábalos never had anything to do with him,” he said ironically.

10:20 Núñez accuses Page of kowtowing to Sánchez despite his image as a “good socialist” The leader of the PP in Castilla-La Mancha has disgraced the socialist leaders for having bowed to Sanchismo. Also García-Page himself, whom he considers, despite his criticism of the President of the Government, to be Sánchez’s accomplice. «Page has cultivated, especially in recent years, an image of a moderate man, a good socialist, who is against Sanchismo and what it represents. But the truth is not that. The facts show us day after day that it sells a supposed detachment that then, when push comes to shove, becomes an absolute closing of ranks when it comes to Sánchez and the PSOE remaining in power,” he stressed.

10:17 Núñez reproaches Sánchez for having “given in to the demands of the independentists” “We have never witnessed a political and social situation as tense as the one we are experiencing,” the president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha began by emphasizing, who also referred, at the beginning of his speech, to the alleged cases of corruption that stalks the President of the Government: “He has given in to the demands of the independentists and the ETA members in exchange for their support.” He has also stressed his responsibility for the DANA tragedy and has reproached him for not attending the funeral yesterday for the victims.

10:11 Quirós, about Paco Núñez: «A good part of his future will depend on his capacity for persuasion» The director of ABC, Julián Quirós, introduces the president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha and reviews his political career and his parallels with the leader of his party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “A good part of his future will depend on his ability to persuade,” the director of this newspaper ventures.

09:32 The new edition of the ABC Forum, starting at 10:00 a.m. This new edition of the ABC Forum, starring Paco Núñez, will begin at 10:00 am. The popular one arrives at the House of ABC only a month and a half after the president of Castilla-La Mancha passed through this same place, where the distance between him and the head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, became evident. The forum, scheduled for last November 6, had to be postponed due to the DANA tragedy that hit Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha.

09:28 The situation in Castilla-La Mancha, the figure of Page, the political context in Spain… The president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha, Paco Núñez, will address this Tuesday at the ABC Forum the situation in the region, his work in opposition to the president of the community, Emiliano García-Page, the only socialist baron critical of Pedro Sánchez, and the political context in Spain, among other issues.