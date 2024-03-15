The Colombian Nairo Quintana was confirmed this Friday by his team, the Movistar Teamto run the Tour of Catalonia 2024which will be held from next Monday, March 18 to the 24th of the same month and will have a special protagonist: the high mountains.

Nairo will be accompanied by the Colombians Iván Ramiro Sosa and Einer Rubio, who make up the telephone squad team along with Iván García Cortina, Javier Romo and Jorge Arcas. For the first time this season, Movistar will bring together its two most outstanding cyclists in the same competition.

Nairo Quintana. Photo:César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO Share

Quintana He will be one of the main cards of the Spanish team and aspires to do well in a test that he knows well, since he was already proclaimed winner of the Volta in 2016, was second in 2018 and touched the podium in 2019 and 2022.

It will be the first race in Europe for the runner born in Cómbita, Boyacáthis season, since his return to the Movistar Team, the Colombian's plans were altered a few weeks ago after testing positive for covid-19 at the end of playing the Tour Colombia 2024.

Egan, the letter from Ineos

The pedalist born in Cundinamarca, Egan Bernal, He was also confirmed to run the Vuelta a Catalunya after his great presentations in the O Gran Camiño de Portugal and Paris-Nice.

Egan Bernal Photo:Christophe Petit-Tesson. Efe Share

His recovery plan after the accident suffered in 2022 is going perfectly and the fruits of the process set by Ineos are being seen, which prefers to calmly take the Colombian who was very close to never getting on a bicycle again.

The 27-year-old rider's 2024 season is promising, he was third in the general classification of the O Gran Camino tto fight wheel by wheel for stage victories with the two-time champion of the Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard.

In the Paris-Nice He was also the protagonist, although he could not get a place on the podium, he was seen active in the main batch of favorites along with Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic.

Egan Bernal, champion in 2020. Photo:AFP Share

Bernal will be the victory card of the Ineos Grenadiers and he will have at his disposal his compatriot Brandon Rivera, along with the Belgian Laurens De Plus, the Spanish Óscar Rodríguez, the Italian Salvatore Puccio and the British Ethan Hayter and Geraint Thomas, who make up the British squad.

It should be noted that the first stage of the Return to Catalonia It will have a route of 173 kilometers with departure and arrival in the Sant Feliu de Guíxols region in Girona, Spain. The fraction will have an altimetry of one third category port and two second category ports.

SPORTS