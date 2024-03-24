Comment | Critic legend Jukka Kajava's four theses are perfect for Netflix viewing

Culture reporter Jussi Lehmusvesi thinks about the late TV columnist and feels anxious for a moment.

What what would the most famous critic in Finnish television history think about the programs now?

This came to mind when I was listening Hannu Harjun about his former colleague Jukka from Kajava written biography Kajava – Feared, reviled, worshipped (Siltala, 2023).

In addition to the adjectives contained in the book's title, also insanely brave comes to mind when reading what Kajava once wrote about paying customers.

“Finland has a terribly polite, well-bred, boring audience. There's a whole herd of sheep sitting in the stands – not at all bad. Everyone looks like each other, all with the same thoughts or with a lack of thoughts.”

Book focuses on Kajava's career as a theater critic, but also deals with his activities as well as Hesar's legendary On the channel– as a columnist. The column with his face made Kajava a national celebrity, who received more reader mail in his career than any other magazine editor.

In the letters, he was addressed as a “national critic”.

Self Kajava demanded much the same from the television viewer as from the theater audience. Stupidity, laziness and even immorality had to be avoided. In particular, he hated that the television was kept on in the evenings like a fireplace, watched out of habit and with only one eye, lazily squinting away.

He summarized his message in four main points. 1) You shouldn't watch TV, you should watch programs, 2) you can also turn off the TV, 3) you can plan watching TV and 4) you can also watch the program to the end.

For a while anxiety strikes: what would the national critic who died in 2005 think about our family's viewing habits?

Then comes a relieving realization: it is precisely those four criteria of Kajava's that are used to watch streaming television these days.

So you don't sit down on the sofa and stare at “something that happens to come” but you choose a program, google reviews and watch the work with concentration from start to finish.

Kajava would probably love Netflix.