This Saturday, Civil Guard specialists rescued the lifeless body of a young climber from Pamplona who suffered a fall from about 200 meters while ascending the north face of Aspe Peak with a companion, in the Pyrenean town of Aísa (Huesca, 324 inhabitants ).

According to the armed institute, the alert was given around 11:05 this Saturday through a call made to the 112 emergency service to report that one of the teammates, 27 years old, had fallen into the void and The other, 26, had gotten stuck on the mountain wall.

The Civil Guard specialists sent to the area in the helicopter located the injured mountaineer and verified on the ground that he had injuries incompatible with life, so they proceeded to transfer him to the Candanchú Military Mountain School, from where he was evacuated. for funeral services to the Jaca hospital. The deceased's companion was rescued unharmed by specialists and also transported on the aircraft to the same destination in Candanchú.