In Moscow, the son killed his own mother and lived with her body in an apartment for two weeks. The crime took place in a residential building in the Solntsevo district, the TV channel reports. REN TV.

The other day, neighbors complained about a putrid smell emanating from the man’s apartment. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene opened the door, after which they found the body of a woman born in 1937 in the apartment. The injuries on her body indicated that the pensioner had been strangled.

In addition, the body of the son of the murdered woman was found in the apartment. The investigating authorities found that, having lived for two weeks with the corpse of his mother in the apartment, the Russian allegedly committed suicide. A criminal case has been initiated under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Murder”).

Earlier in Moscow, an elderly man killed a neighbor with a knife and then committed suicide.