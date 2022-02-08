The site’s official account exploded on social networks, attacking companies that speak positively about the subject.

indie game store, Itch.iorecently published on social networks his opinion regarding the increasingly named NFT. According to the official account of the page, the NFT “they are a scam”and proceeded to verbally attack any company that supports them, mentioning that they only do it for economic interest, in addition to other malicious reasons.

They only care about their own incomeItch.ioThe site’s account did not hold back, launching a rather direct message on social networks: “If you think they are legitimately useful for any use other than the exploitation of the creators, financial scamsand the destruction of the planet, we ask you to please reevaluate your decisions in life.”

If that opinion seems too direct, Itch.io attacked with even greater force the companies who are in favor of NFTs. “Let $% be any company that supports NFTs in any way,” the site said. “They are only interested in their own income and the opportunity to make more money than anything else.

Clearly, the site is not at all happy with the implementation of NFTs in video games, an opinion that it does not share with several studios, such as Ubisoft, who reiterated that the fault lies with the players, since they are the ones who “they don’t get it”. Konami, on the other hand, defends them under the declaration of being a way to preserve content.

Itch.io is not the first to clapperclaw to NFTs. In fact, there have been so many complaints lately that people and studios previously in favor of the issue, such as Troy Baker and Team17, changed their minds after proposing Projects that would make use of the blockchain in various ways.

