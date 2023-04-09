Sunday, April 9, 2023, 5:27 p.m.





In recent years, Disney classics have been criticized for macho, sexist or racist stereotypes. A change in society that the film and entertainment conglomerate has also shown in its most recent films, for example, with new female characters who do not have to be saved by a prince. Princesses like Mérida or Elsa who no longer seek happiness in the love of a man have been overwhelmingly welcomed by the smallest audience, although others like the new little black mermaid have generated controversy.

These Disney films released in a very different social context continue to be part of the childhood of boys and girls around the world, which is why the company has chosen in some cases to warn about their racist content. Although for some parents there are other traumatizing scenes that should be removed. A mother has used her Twitter account to complain about a narrative element that is repeated in cartoons and has left her daughters ‘traumatised’.

“Stop killing mothers in the movies because after a week I spend a week with the little ones attached to me and they don’t even let me shit quietly for fear that I’ll die,” asks @tengounataser. This twist in the plot has not been without controversy and has generated various theories on the internet about why mothers always die in Disney movies.

Dear Disney, Pixar and all that shit: stop killing mothers in the movies because after a week I spend a week with the little ones attached to me and they won’t even let me shit in peace for fear that I’ll die. From already thank you very much — Flying Squirrel (@tengounataser) March 26, 2023

The list of protagonists who do not have the mother figure because she has died is not short: ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Ariel’, ‘Pocahontas’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘Pinocchio’. In ‘Bambi’ or ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ even the death of the mother is staged. It also happens with Mufasa in ‘The Lion King’. The list is longer if you look at which characters have neither a father nor a mother.

This mother’s request has gone viral on Twitter and has been supported by other parents who have also noticed that their children have been affected by knowing that many parents of their favorite characters are not alive. “How true, my son is moved and begins to cry because I am going to die one day,” says a user. “I could never see ‘Dumbo’, ‘Bambi’ and ‘The Lion King’ again,” replies another user.