For a month now, the residents of number 6 Calle de Excellent, in the Ensanche de Carabanchel, have been dealing with episodes of noise, fights and damage in the common areas of their newly opened development. The reason: 28 homes – out of a total of 172, all belonging to the Vivenio real estate company – have been usurped by Peruvian families.

At the moment, it is unknown how the squatters gained access to the building. «We don’t know how they got in or who could have given them the keys. We know absolutely nothing. Suddenly, we found ourselves on the Constitution Bridge with 28 squatted homes. It happened in just one weekend. We began to observe a lot of movement, a lot of furniture and mattresses coming in. At first, you don’t attribute it to a squat,” says one of the legal owners, who moved into the building last September, in conversation with this newspaper. He assures that coexistence with the squatters is going well: “The only thing they say is that they are victims of a scam.”

Since the case came to light, the urbanization has welcomed more neighbors. «Penthouse 7 was occupied by a family with a child. That family left, and in an interval of two or three days three men arrived. Yesterday, those three men left the house and another family supposedly from Galicia entered. I don’t know exactly what happened. The goalkeeper, Vivenio and the Police have been notified. But no new home has been squatted, it is a flat that was already squatted and the people who were inside have changed,” explains the owner.

“The squatters say they feel threatened and intimidated,” we told the interviewee. In fact, yesterday morning the urbanization woke up with the first graffiti. “Dead Peru” could be read on one of the side walls of the building. “Supposedly, according to what they say, it was a boy, on a bicycle and hooded, who went that morning, painted the graffiti and ran away,” he points out. «Just like us. I can tell you the same movie that they tell you. Just as we record them, they record us. The other day, I was walking the dog myself and there was a man recording with his phone in the entrance. You know, the same thing they tell you, I can tell you. Just as there are legal owners who have recorded them, they have recorded us,” he says.









Last Saturday, when this newspaper moved to the urbanization, two National Police cars were guarding the building. One owner notes: “They are here every day. If it’s not because of noise, it’s because they hit each other. We live with police presence all the time. “What if the music is loud, what if they can’t sleep at night, what if they stain, what if they fight among themselves…” With this he expresses that the coexistence between them should not be entirely good. «There must be bad coexistence. The other day, in fact, the Police had to come because two of them got into a fight and left the entire exit full of blood.

Andrés, another of the legal owners, reminded this newspaper a few days ago that garbage has been found thrown from the upper floors, fights that leave traces of blood on the walls and ceilings raised in the common areas due to attempts to illegally connect to the electricity supply. or water. “In the swimming pools we find glasses of cubata after the parties and sometimes there are doors full of salt or punctured potatoes, which we believe are due to witchcraft or superstition,” confessed the victim.

A serious problem

The owner never imagined that he would experience a situation like this when he moved from Las Águilas to this urbanization in Carabanchel. «In the end you look for a quiet place to live, and suddenly you find this macro squatting. There will be people here who are there because they need it, but others are there for the sake of it. “It is not being given the importance that this case has.”

After this, he emphasizes the problem that exists in Spain with squatting. During this week, several politicians have publicly expressed their opinion, as the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, pointed out: «This is addressed from the point of view of private property and they provide all kinds of justifications, but it is not addressed from the point of view of private property. the point of view of the coexistence of the neighbors and what happens to those who have squatted homes next to theirs, in addition to the inconvenience that these properties generate. We have to go and talk to those affected people, be with them so that they can tell us what the difficulties and inconveniences that arise from having a squatted home next door are.

Finally, this resident of Excellent, 6, expresses his annoyance with how the development has been labeled “luxurious.” «These are 55 square meter apartments with no more than two bedrooms. I wish it were luxury, but they are homes that rent for between 900 and 1,300 euros. This is not The Moral.