The presidents of the different municipal boards of neighborhoods and districts have received training to learn how to use and transmit to their neighbors basic notions of use of the mobile application ‘Plagas Murcia’. It is a tool that uses geolocation systems to optimize the management and control of any type of pest. With this initiative, it is sought that the villagers directly show citizens the advantages of using this application, “since their participation is essential for the location of breeding centers and populations of insects and rodents,” indicate municipal sources.

In addition, the City Council organizes informative sessions on the prevention of the tiger mosquito and will maintain direct contact with the presidents of the municipal boards, in order to respond to all the neighborhood demands. The Department of Social Welfare, Family and Health has published, on the other hand, an informative brochure with recommendations for the control of the tiger mosquito.