A technology expert who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” lists the advantages of these devices in rapid rescue, noting that phone and mobile device companies have recently been interested in developing bracelets and smart watches, and have added supernatural capabilities to them that can communicate with satellites.

After the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, many highlighted the benefits of wearing such devices and their advanced ability to send details about vital processes in the body, and to determine your exact location.

This link came after the rescue teams announced the difficulty in extracting the victims from under the rubble, and the difficulty in locating them, which caused the failure to reach many of those who were in need of help in the short time after the earthquake.

Urgent rescue

Technology and information expert Abdul Rahman Dawood says that smart watches and bracelets are advanced tracking devices capable of giving the coordinates of the wearer’s location with an accuracy of 100 percent.

Daoud presented the advantages of these bracelets and smart watches, and how they can provide assistance in accidents such as earthquakes:

It has the ability to make and receive calls if it is connected to the phone.

Some even add a cellular data plan to make calls without a phone in the first place.

Detect falls, accidents and collapses and automatically request help.

Store important medical information and measure some simple vital functions.

It can share your health data, and measure your vital functions with the numbers you customize.

An effective way to remove phones for easy carrying and wearing.

The possibility of connecting them to friends’ phones or numbers for emergency assistance.

Certain versions of watches and bracelets automatically connect to similar versions and detect the wearer’s location.

These wristbands can be used by rescuers to detect if there are others wearing such a version in the rubble.

They make sounds and ring similar to the sound of phones, and this helps in locating the wearer.

Upcoming development

Daoud concludes his speech by pointing out that the idea of ​​smart bracelets and watches is evolving, and such disasters may be taken into account to further develop their capabilities to be able to determine locations.

He inferred that there were many disappearances around the world. Smart bracelets and watches were a means to easily detect the locations of their wearers, which made some countries rely on these watches to obtain information and data about patients by communicating directly through them.