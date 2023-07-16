Sunday, July 16, 2023, 08:27



| Updated 09:08 a.m.

A minor under 16 years of age has died burned this Sunday in Barakaldo (Vizcaya) by a fire that broke out at around 3:45 a.m. on the fourth floor of a wooden house on Portu street. Six people, two of them also minors, have been taken to hospital. Apparently the firefighters were trying to find the young man after his mother told them that she did not know his whereabouts.

Although the fire is already put out, firefighters continue to work on the scene, as the building is at risk of collapsing. The causes that may have caused the fire are still unknown. The flames have completely devastated the house, reaching the roof of the building.

The incident occurred in the middle of the Carmen festivities, which kicked off yesterday in Barakaldo with a concert by the Valencian group Zoo in Herriko Plaza, just five minutes from the fire.