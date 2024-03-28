A 16-year-old minor was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight earlier this week in front of the Santiago de la Ribera church, in San Javier. The knife attack occurred last Monday night at the door of the parish church before a large number of people who watched the scene astonished, since at that time rehearsals for the Holy Week processions were taking place.

Two young men, of Moroccan nationality, started an argument around 10 p.m., and the dispute ended with the stabbing of one of those involved, a minor. The victim, 16 years old, and the aggressor, 22 years old, began an argument over problems that they had previously had between them and that have not been revealed.

During the fight, the 22-year-old stabbed the teenager, causing a five-centimeter-long cut in his stomach, and fled.

Several witnesses alerted 112 and several Local Police and Civil Guard patrols went to Paseo Colón, where the fight had occurred. After providing the physical characteristics of the aggressor, the agents identified him and searched the area to locate him, without success.