Monday, May 22, 2023, 5:27 p.m.



A 15-year-old boy died this Monday morning in a traffic accident on a regional road in Girona, in Ridaura. The victim was riding in the passenger seat. The car has gone off the road and has overturned. The driver, brother of the young teenager who died, has tested positive for alcohol and drugs and was also driving without a license. He has 20 years.

He has been injured, but not seriously, and the emergency services have taken him to the Josep Trueta Hospital in Girona. At the hospital, he has been arrested by the Mossos for reckless homicide. He is also accused of being drugged and drunk and without a driver’s license. The accident occurred around 6:35 in the morning.