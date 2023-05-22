Tati Gabrielle will play the character of Jade in the movie Mortal Kombat 2: the Hollywood Reporter reveals it, specifying that the actress is discussing the final details with the production before the official announcement, therefore, barring sensational surprises, the role should be hers.

In short, a few days after the announcement of Mortal Kombat 1, the fighting game from NetherRealm Studios continues to make people talk, in this case because of the sequel of the good film reduction made in 2021.

Beyond the Gabrielle, which we saw recently in Uncharted moviewe know that in Mortal Kombat 2 we will find Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, part of a team of fighters selected to defend our world from the potential invasion of Outworld.

Friend and protector of Princess Kitana, Jade is known to be a skilled assassin and we are quite sure that Tati Gabrielle will be able to bring to the screen the determination necessary to make the character believable.

By the way, have you read our review of the Mortal Kombat movie?