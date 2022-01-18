Local Police officers from the Espinardo barracks arrested a minor on Monday for assaulting and threatening her father with a knife when he told her she had to attend school.

The events occurred around nine in the morning when the middle-aged man urged his daughter to go to class, to which she opposed. At that moment, an argument began between the two and the girl punched her father several times and threatened him with a knife.

Faced with such a situation of violence, the man hid in a bathroom of the house from where he called the 092 Room, requesting help and police presence in the face of his daughter’s threatening attitude. Meanwhile, his wife tried to mediate with the minor.

A police unit went to the home, located in the Murcian district of Espinardo, and initiated proceedings against the minor for an alleged crime of domestic violence, which were referred to the Children’s Prosecutor’s Office.

The number of aggressions of children to parents increased in the Region in 2020 by 16% with 168 open files for child-to-parent violence compared to the previous year, when there were 145 cases, according to the most recent report of the Amigo Foundation that analyzes the different regional reports of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Offices of each community.