When addressing the ministers’ meeting, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said that the situation in Sudan is deteriorating and there are violence on an ethnic basis, and he called for serious talks in order to resolve the crisis and stop the fighting.

Highlights of the speech of the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan

We call for unified efforts to respond to the humanitarian situation in Sudan.

We invited all Sudanese parties to come to Jeddah.

We call on international donors to participate and reduce the suffering of the Sudanese.

We continue our efforts to reach a sustainable political solution in Sudan.

The access of relief materials to the Sudanese must be facilitated.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry: