“Founded in 1921, Otsuka is a company with a history of more than a century whose mission is to produce new solutions for people’s health: we make large investments in research and development, so much so that in 2022 we invested almost 1.7 billion of euros to develop innovative therapies”. These are the words of Alessandro Lattuada, CEO of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Italy, on the sidelines of the press conference, promoted by the pharmaceutical company Otsuka to present a new therapeutic option for patients affected by lupus nephritis, a serious consequence of lupus. This is voclosporin, an immunosuppressive agent recently reimbursable thanks to the green light from the Italian Medicines Agency.