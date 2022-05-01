Independent developer Luto Akino has been sharing the progress of his Metroid 64.

Metroid fans are experiencing a very good time on Nintendo Switch, with the launch of the fantastic Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime 4, which although it is taking longer than we would like, maintains our enthusiasm with a new installment of the saga in 3D. But above all, we are better off than we were in the Nintendo 64 generation.

Unfortunately, we could only have Super Smash Bros. to play as Samus on the 64-bit Nintendo, but that has not stopped some fans from imagining how could it have been a Metroid 64. As you have shared nintendo lifethe independent developer Luto Akino has been showing through his networks a project that imagines what Samus’s adventures would have been like if the jump to 3D had come earlier.

Luto Akino has shared the interesting 3D models of Adrian Garcia and a gameplay video of the game, developed in Unity 3D, where we can see Samus moving around with a third person view very different from the one chosen by Nintendo to take the bounty hunter to three-dimensional environments. There is no doubt that Metroid 64 knows how to capture the whole essence of the work, with some fluid movements and rapid fire.

The jumps for cavernous setting and the Morphosphere they end up making us dream of what it could have been like to enjoy such a title in the 90s. If you’re a fan of the franchise and want to know more about Samus’s last great 2D adventure, remember that at 3DGames you have our Metroid Dread analysis available, with a title that shows that the 2D saga still has a lot to offer us.

More about: Metroid and Nintendo 64.