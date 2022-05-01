Hans passed away just before Easter in 2020. He had been in intensive care for ten uncertain weeks. What looked like the stomach flu resulted in a serious problem in his brain stem, on top of which he got corona. His wife Marleen was heavily pregnant at the time and gave birth to son Gijs in the same hospital. Hans could see his youngest child four times. In the intensive care unit, the only photo was taken in which the family is complete: Hans, Marleen, twins Anna and Stan, baby Gijs. Then he died. Hans was 41 years old.