Federal National Council member, Sabreen Hassan Al Yamahi, intends to ask the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. In return for a two-and-a-half-day weekly holiday, on private sector establishments, for the benefit of citizens working in this sector.

Al-Yamahi told “Emirates Today” that she will propose, during a parliamentary question to the minister, regarding “unifying the vacation and working hours system between the private and government sectors”, in the Federal National Council session scheduled for tomorrow.

The Federal National Council will hold its third session of the third ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, tomorrow, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss a draft federal law regarding the adoption of the consolidated final account of the Federation, and the final accounts of independent bodies, for the fiscal year ending on December 31 2020.

In detail, a member of the Federal National Council, Sabreen Hassan Al-Yamahi, asked the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, regarding “unifying the system of vacations and working hours between the private and government sectors”, in tomorrow’s session.

Al-Yamahi told “Emirates Today” that her question is in line with what the leadership seeks to achieve stability and job satisfaction for national cadres working in private sector establishments, and to achieve maximum equality in job privileges between the public and private sectors, especially in light of the comparisons between the two sectors, which graduates are accustomed to. Newcomers conduct their search for career opportunities.

Al Yamahi said that “when the government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the second package of the fifty projects, its goal was to increase the participation of citizens in the private sector, to consolidate a competitive, balanced and active national economy, including It contributes to achieving a qualitative leap in the country’s economic system, enhancing its position as a major center for innovation and excellence, and an attractive destination for expertise, talents and investments. From this standpoint, the government has opened new horizons for citizens to engage in the private sector with an unprecedented financial and employment support package.”

She added that “this development package focused on enhancing the percentage of citizens and raising it in private sector institutions, increasing the experiences of young citizens, and developing their skills and abilities to work in this sector, but in return, new privileges appeared for government sector employees in the country, related to an increase in the period of weekly leave from Two to two and a half days, in exchange for granting employers in the private sector the right to estimate the duration of the weekly leave for their employees, provided that it is not less than a day, a matter that may affect the attractiveness of employment in the private sector among citizens in the future.

Al-Yamahi confirmed that she will propose, through the question, the possibility of a legislative amendment that would allow unifying the number of days of weekly leave between citizens working in the private and government sectors (two and a half days), without leaving room for the discretion of the employer, considering that unifying job privileges for citizens would ensure more stability and attractiveness. the labor market in the private sector.

Greater flexibility for employers

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that private sector establishments in the country have the right to determine the weekly holiday, according to the requirements of their work, within the framework of changing the weekly work system, to comply with the new system adopted by the federal government, and entered into force on the first of this January .

She explained that Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, regarding the regulation of labor relations, allowed the employer to increase the weekly rest days, according to the enterprise’s discretion, gave greater flexibility to employers, to facilitate their work. It also took care of the worker, as it introduced a number of leaves for the worker, including mourning leave ranging from three to five days, according to the degree of the deceased’s relative, in addition to the five-day parental leave, and any other leaves decided by the Council of Ministers.

She stated that the law with its amendments, whose provisions will take effect on the second of next February, aims to ensure the efficiency of the labor market, which enhances attracting and maintaining the best competencies and future skills from employment, in parallel with providing a stimulating and attractive work environment for employers, which would support efforts The efforts made to achieve development goals with the active participation of both parties to the work relationship.



