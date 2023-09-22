Chinese official media quoted Xi as announcing during a meeting with Assad: “China and Syria will establish a strategic partnership.”

He added: “China wants to work with Syria to enhance friendly relations and cooperation,” stressing that “improving relations will be an important step in the history of the two countries.”

On Thursday, Bashar al-Assad arrived in China, accompanied by his wife, Asma al-Assad, where he will participate in the opening of the Asian Games, on Saturday, with Xi Jinping and a number of country leaders.

This is Bashar al-Assad’s first official visit to this country in more than a decade.