The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned that an air mass of arctic origin will penetrate the Peninsula between Saturday and Sunday, giving rise to a notable thermal drop and snowfall in large areas. As predicted, the episode will last until next week. Through an informative note, the state agency has reported that the arctic mass will reach the extreme north during the last hours of Saturday. In this framework, snowfall is expected in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range above 900-1,000 meters (m).

On Sunday, this air mass will spread across the rest of the Peninsula, causing a generalized thermal drop. According to Aemet, it will be more pronounced in the maximums, which will be below 10ºC in large areas of the Peninsula. In this aspect, The exception will be in the southwest quadrant and the coasts, where the maximums will be slightly higher. During this day, the snow level will drop to around 600-800 m, with snowfall that will preferably affect the northern half of the peninsula, but that cannot be ruled out occasionally in the mountains of the southern half. The largest accumulations are expected in the Pyrenees, the Cantabrian mountain range and the northern Iberian mountain range.

From the late hours of Saturday but especially on Sunday, AEMET has warned that the wind will also get worse, especially the Cerro and Tramontana. In this regard, very strong gusts are expected in the northeast of the peninsula, the Balearic Islands and also in mountain areas of the northern half of the peninsula, with possible blizzards in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range. There could also be very strong gusts in other areas of the north and southeast of the peninsula. Likewise, coastal storms are forecast in the Cantabrian Sea and the Balearic Sea.

NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead to next week, the prediction indicates that temperatures will continue to drop. Besides, Night frosts will become widespread, weakly, in large areas of the interior of the peninsula. Regarding snow, there is great uncertainty both in temporal and spatial extent. The most likely scenario at this time is that the snow episode will last at least until Wednesday the 11th, although it is possible that it will last for more days.

Regarding the location, AEMET has admitted that the uncertainty is even greater and it is not possible at this time to determine the areas, but there is a probability of snow at low levels for large areas of the Peninsula.. The heaviest snowfalls would be again in the Pyrenees, the Cantabrian mountain range and the northern Iberian mountain range. Likewise, it is possible that the wind and coastal storm will continue during the first days of the week and could also affect the Canary Islands.