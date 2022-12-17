Building in the neighborhood of Montequinto de Dos Hermanas (Seville) where this Friday a 31-year-old woman was stabbed by her ex-partner. / EFE

JUAN CANO Malaga Saturday, December 17, 2022, 11:48



A 31-year-old woman died this morning at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville after being stabbed by her former partner, a 47-year-old man who had a restraining order against her, according to police sources. The investigation indicates that the man ended the life of an ex-partner in front of the three children they have in common, all of them young.

The events occurred around 8:20 a.m. this Friday, December 16, in the triangle sector of the Montequinto neighborhood, in Dos Hermanas (Seville). The 112-Andalucía emergency system received a call from a woman reporting that she had heard a loud disturbance in a house in the building. The neighbor indicated that there were two people, a man and a woman, with stab wounds.

The health services evacuated them in separate ambulances to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital. Initially, it was thought that the condition of both was serious given the location of the injuries, which were concentrated in the torso. However, the emergency doctors found that the woman’s condition was critical – one of the stab wounds had reached her heart – while the man’s was mild.

The woman entered the ICU directly, struggling between life and death, since she had lost a lot of blood. The following hours were going to be key to determining her evolution. Despite all the efforts of the health workers, shortly after six in the morning today her death was confirmed. Today the autopsy is scheduled to be performed at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Seville.

Although everything pointed to a macho aggression, the National Police maintained prudence in the face of such a confusing scenario that they found themselves in the house, with a man and a woman wounded by a knife with three children in common.

Agents of the Unit against Specialized and Violent Crime (UDEV) of the Dos Hermanas police station collected different testimonies in the neighborhood and around the injured. They confirmed that they were no longer a couple and that he was sleeping in a car parked in the area. When consulting his history in the database, they discovered that, in addition, the man has a restraining order in force with respect to the woman.

In the early afternoon of this Friday, after the first investigations carried out, the police confirmed that it is a case of gender violence. The man, who was still hospitalized, was read the rights for attempted murder and violation of sentence. Throughout today he will go before the judicial authority, although already as the alleged perpetrator of a consummated homicide.

The circumstances of the attack with a knife have not yet been clarified, although everything indicates that the man stabbed his ex-partner and injured himself or was injured in the struggle, all in the presence of the three children, according to the sources consulted. However, the detainee accepted his right not to testify at police stations.

The woman becomes the 42nd fatality of male violence so far in 2022 in Spain at 1,175 since 2003, the year the statistical count began.