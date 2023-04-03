A man tracks his stolen truck with an AirTag and kills the alleged thief

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The stolen vehicle was in the parking lot of a shopping center
The stolen vehicle was in the parking lot of a shopping center.
In Texas, United States, one of the owners tracked the vehicle through the device.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
In San Antonio, Texas, a man chased and found the alleged thief of his vehicle, thanks to a AirTag, Apple’s tracking device, which is designed to make it easier for people to find things like their keys.
In this case, the device took the owner of the stolen truck to the parking lot of a commercial plaza where the vehicle was located and upon arrival found a subject inside it.
When the man confronted the suspect, he shot him. The 33-year-old alleged thief died at the scene, as reported by local media.
“That vehicle (was found) via AirTag in this parking lot… one of the victims of the stolen vehicle gets out of the car. During this time, he believes the (burglary) suspect may have pulled out a firearm,” he said. Nick Soliz, San Antonio police officer.
He San Antonio Police Department He said the AirTag allowed him to track the vehicle for hours and find it nearly 20 miles from where it was stolen.
Officer Soliz said people should not take matters into their own hands, as an altercation like this can result.
At the moment, the authorities are carrying out the pertinent investigation to determine if the events occurred according to the narrative of the victim, who became the perpetrator.
DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME
