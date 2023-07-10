Monday, July 10, 2023, 08:50



A man died this morning on the A-7 motorway in Lorca. The 112 of the Region of Murcia received several calls around 5:54 p.m. reporting that there was a man lying on the road, “possibly run over, near a stopped vehicle” on said highway. Specifically, the event took place at kilometer 623, near La Hoya.

Civil Guard patrols and a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management went to the scene of the accident and, upon arrival, could only certify the death of the injured person.